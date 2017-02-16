Priebus and Bannon “Completely United” Decry Breitbart Report

WASHINGTON – White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a Greek-American at the height of political power, denied reports there is a schism between him and Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, perhaps the two non-family members closest to President Donald Trump.

Ironically, the story that most agitated them and Trump appeared in the conservative outlet, Breitbart News, that Bannon ran before leaving for the White House position, and one which has staunchly backed the President during the tumultuous campaign.

But it is played out against a backdrop of near-chaos and sharp division in the White House as Trump’s first few weeks in office have provided juicy fodder for journalists he has attacked as “Fake News,” and dismissed out-of-hand, turning to Tweets for personal attacks on a range of perceived enemies.

Indeed, the scene in the West Wing has seemed at times, according to the New York Times and other news outlets, like a Game of Thrones internecine struggle for power between different factions against the melodrama of Trump’s team unraveling at the seams.

Priebus and Bannon have scrambled to say they are not at odds and are working together despite the reports of tension, in a story for the Washington insider site The Hill.

“Reince is doing an amazing job,” Bannon told The Hill. “We are executing on President Trump’s agenda in record time. That’s because Reince is getting the job done.”

“It is a privilege to come to work on behalf of President Trump to serve the American people,” added Priebus. “We are a completely united team dedicated to enacting his bold agenda to bring back jobs and keep this country safe.”

Priebus came to the job after a widely-lauded stint running the Republican National Committee, rising from Wisconsin roots to help guide Trump, from a distance, to the surprising upset over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Bannon has tried to ward off hanging criticism that he supports anti-Semitic, racist camps amid reports he is almost a Shadow President, to whom Trump leaves critical policy questions while keeping Priebus out of the loop, although the Chief of Staff is the position considered to be the most important and closest to a President.

Washington insiders are shocked at the level of breakdown inside the White House and nowhere is that being seen more dramatically than between Priebus and Bannon, despite what both have claimed is a good working relationship, as The Hill reported, citing a joint phone call interview with both.

ALL’S WELL?

Allies of both men told The Hill that the press is being played by low-level staffers or former campaign hands, now White House outsiders, who have no idea about the working relationship between the two or the internal dynamics.

They said the story in Breitbart – Bannon’s own site until now – was totally false, the creation of rogue insiders bent on bringing down Trump, leaving the three in the embarrassing position of criticizing the source closest to them.

There was instant damage control going on as the story came out with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and his Senior Advisor, given a job critics said he was unqualified for having only a real estate background, saying all is well.

“I am a believer in Reince and the President continues to be well served by his leadership,” said Kushner.

In a joint statement announcing the hiring of Bannon and Priebus last November, Trump said the two would work together as “equal partners.” Media reports contend that’s a cover for deep division and infighting between them.

Bannon had gotten the limelight despite trying to stay in the shadows, with reports indicating he pulls even Trump’s strings and has tried to consolidate power and control over the White House, as indicated by his senior position on the National Security Council in an unprecedented move for a President.

“Reince has done an excellent job,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told The Hill. “He works tirelessly to carry out the President’s agenda and the entire staff is grateful for his dedication and leadership.”

DIFFERENT WORLDS

Bannon and Priebus come from drastically different backgrounds, with Priebus considered the most knowledgeable about the operations of governing and running staffs and Bannon the Wizard of Oz-like man behind the curtain.

At Breitbart, Bannon oversaw a publication that relished in targeting GOP establishment figures like Priebus and Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and challenging traditional Republican orthodoxy.

Priebus has long been seen as a voice for establishment Republicans and a calming force in Trump’s Administration. But that has made him a target for those in the faction that want to shake up Washington and attack the media and opponents to keep them off-guard.

Priebus foes inside the Administration don’t trust him to carry out Trump’s unorthodox agenda and have reportedly complained he’s trying to freeze out, or oust, the most radical among them.

“The White House has become an RNC cabal, all RNC people top to bottom,” one GOP operative with knowledge of Trump’s operations told The Hill.

“Almost all the campaign people are banished to agencies. None are in the White House. There is an undercurrent of distrust and anger at the agency level that is palpable. They hate Reince Priebus and his lackeys because he screwed these people. He’s very cunning. He’s really something else.”

Matthew Boyle, Breitbart’s Washington Political Editor, ran a story based on unnamed sources “close to the President” blaming Priebus for everything from National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation to the slow pace of Trump’s Cabinet confirmations in the Senate – siding with the former boss – who was said to have engineered the attack on Priebus’ standing.

“It’s obvious what’s happening. Bannon’s trying to run him out,” one GOP lawmaker told The Hill. “I think Bannon’s knives are out for Priebus, but Trump set this up on purpose so they would compete,” the lawmaker said.

Bannon said he did not know the story would run and was angry that his old publication had attacked his colleague at a critical juncture for the Administration.

Newsmax founder Chris Ruddy, another longtime friend of Trump’s, went on CNN over the weekend to say Priebus is in over his head, before trying to explain himself.

“He’s supposed to be the guy making the trains run on time and he’s not doing it,” said one source with knowledge of the inner workings at the White House.

“There are so many things that are not being done right now because he’s not doing his job and that’s why you’re starting to see people speak up about how they think and hope he’ll be gone soon,” said another GOP source with ties to the White House and conservative business leaders.

But a former Republican administration aide told The Hill that Priebus is the chewing gum holding together a falling-apart White House.

“Priebus is the only one in that orbit who understands how things work operationally,” the aide said.

“And he’s proven that he knows how to run an operation. Say what you want about the election, the RNC was run pretty well.”

OUT OF CONTROL

The New York Times, reporting on the mess, portrayed the White House as almost inoperable, with Trump tweeting instead of governing.

Former GOP Presidential candidate John McCain, an Arizona Republican of Arizona, said there is “dysfunction” in the Administration and said, “Nobody knows who’s in charge and nobody knows who’s setting policy.”

Gen. Tony Thomas, head of the military’s Special Operations Command, said the upheaval was worrying. “Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil. I hope they sort it out soon because we’re a nation at war,” he said at a military conference.

And Leon Panetta, a Democrat who served as Chief of Staff, Defense Secretary and CIA Director during a 50-year-career with nine Presidents, was even more ominous in his sense of what was happening, and not.

“I’ve never been so nervous in my lifetime about what may or may not happen in Washington,” he told The Times.

“I don’t know whether this White House is capable of responding in a thoughtful or careful way should a crisis erupt,” he said.

“You can do hit-and-miss stuff over a period of time. But at some point, I don’t give a damn what your particular sense of change is all about, you cannot afford to have change become chaos.”