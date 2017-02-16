SYRIZA MPs Want to Block Hellenikon Project Development

ATHENS – The long-delayed plans to develop Greece’s former international airport site on a prime piece of seafront property ran into opposition from lawmakers of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party.

The Members of Parliament object to the plans pushed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – who, ironically, said he would halt privatizations – to allow construction of a commercial development on a spot that was supposed to become Europe’s biggest park before successive governments said it had to be developed because of an economic crisis.

A legal appeal was also begun with the help of local residents who joined the dissenting SYRIZA lawakers in arguing there are artifacts on the site. The government earlier had said it would halt the plans because of archaeological reasons but then relented.

In their appeal to the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, the objectors, including former SYRIZA MP Nadia Valavani said “very significant buildings in the area of the former Elliniko airport” be listed for protection as historic monuments, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The dissenting lawmakers submitted a question to the Culture, Environment and Finance ministries, calling for parts of Hellenikon (also called Elliniko) to be declared archaeological areas and citing the protection of the public interest.

“Designating archaeological areas within the premises does not negate the possibility of construction by the investor but puts (the issue) under the control of the archaeological service,” the MPs wrote in the joint statement that was submitted in Parliament on Feb. 15, it was reported.

Most of the 18 objectors belong to SYRIZA’s hard-core leftist faction known as the Group of 53 who occasionally object to Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity measures but then follow his orders to vote for them, a move critics said is designed to let them have it both ways.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who has surrendered his ideology to the country’s Capitalist lenders, is the leader of the faction but it wasn’t said if he joined with the objectors.

Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) MP MP Odysseas Constantinopoulos said that the 18 lawmakers “are aiming to create obstacles to the investment for the development of the former airport at Elliniko,” and cost 75,000 jobs.

Lamda Development, which leads the consortium that agreed to develop Hellenikon, is to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Culture Ministry that would allow Greek archaeological authorities to monitor all work on the site.

SYRIZA in 2016 revised the terms for the long-term lease of the site in keeping with demands from the country’s creditors despite intra-party opposition to the 915-million euro ($973.24 million) privatization project.