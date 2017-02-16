Golden Dawn Warns Bad End for Greece’s First Official Mosque

ATHENS – Greece’s ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party said the coming opening of the country’s first official mosque – paid by the government – “will not have a good end.”

That was the ominous warning from Ilias Panagiotaros, one of the most strident of the party’s lawmakers, all of whom are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, said, “With the help of God – I repeat that – this mosque will not have a good end,” the news agency Reuters reported.

“We have done many protests and of course we will do much more,” he said at an anti-mosque rally in January, surrounded by a few hundred supporters raising flaming torches and waving the Greek flag alongside the party’s red-and-black flag featuring its swastika-like emblem.

There are more than 500,000 Muslims in Greece but they have been using makeshift mosques, including in basements and warehouses, to pray. Golden Dawn vehemently ohjets to the mosque and has hinted at violent reprisals.

It’s taken years for its development and the 800,000-euro ($850,920) cost is being borne by taxpayers and not the Muslims. It will be the first official mosque in the country, since the occupying Ottomans were driven out in 1833.

The mosque, a 1,000-square meter renovation at an old Naval base in an industrial area of the country’s capital, has taken so long to develop because of frequent protests from critics who point out that Turkey has plans to make a mosque of the venerated Hagia Sophia Church in Istanbul.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanantidis told Parliament last year that Athens was the only European capital “to be deprived of such a religious space.”

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in May, 2016 said the construction was long overdue and would proceed despite objections.

The government, he said, would push ahead “out of respect for the Muslim residents in our capital, but also because we are obliged to actively defend our values.”

The new mosque is expected to be ready in April “We need the mosque for our new generation, for our youth… to feel equal in law, equal in society,” said Greece’s Muslim Association spokeswoman Anna Stamou, a Greek who converted to Islam.

Friday prayers in the underground garage where she and her family went were recited in Arabic and Greek. Men knelt down to pray on its humid crimson carpet, ventilation pipes barely above their heads, Reuters said.

Plans to build a mosque began in 1890 with an act of Parliament. The latest effort split the ruling coalition and Tsipras’s coalition partners, the far-right wing, jingoistic, pro-austerity, marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) voted against a bill to speed construction.

For months last year a dozen Greek nationalists occupied the mosque site and set up a homeless center, calling it “a hot spot for Greeks,” drawing a contrast with centers on Greek islands for mainly Muslim refugees and migrants arriving from Turkey.

Messages still on the compound’s boarded-up gate are stark: “No mosque,” graffiti reads. “Muslims out.”

A poster plastered on a wall depicts a minaret in a circle with a line through it. Muslims “are enemies of Christ, Orthodoxy and our country,” it says. “They should go back from where they came.”