Gucci Denies 56M Euro Offer for Parthenon Fashion Show

MILAN – Italian luxury fashion house Gucci Feb. 15 denied reports published in Greek media and La Repubblica that it offered to pay Greece’s Ministry of Culture 56 million euros ($59.5 million) for a fashion project on the Acropolis Hill in Athens.

“The published speculation regarding the supposed economic proposal, direct or indirect, is absolutely incorrect and without any foundation. The information reported by Repubblica.it and some other Greek websites was not verified in any way with us,” a Gucci spokesperson said.

The House did confirm a meeting with Greek authorities to discuss a “long-term cultural collaboration,” it added.

“We confirm that a meeting took place with the Greek authorities to explore the possibility of a long-term cultural collaboration. This type of initiative is not new for our brand; in recent years Gucci has established such cultural collaborations with Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, the Mingshen Museum in Shanghai, Chatsworth House in England and LACMA in Los Angeles,” the spokesperson added, the Athens News Agency reported.

Media reported on Feb. 14 that the luxury brand offered two million euros for a 15’ minute runway show in the area between the Erechtheion and the Parthenon and an additional 56 million for promotion and broadcasting rights.

The request for the fashion show was rejected by the Central Archaeological Council which argued the monument’s cultural character is “inconsistent” with the event.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state television a panel of ministry experts turned down the request, adding she was in “total agreement.”

The Acropolis is listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations cultural organization, Unesco.

Koniordou said: “We have a duty to defend the importance of (the Acropolis) … a global symbol of democracy and freedom.”

Requests for commercial use of ancient monuments in Greece are rarely approved.

American singer Jennifer Lopez was granted access to the Acropolis for a 2008 photo shoot. The site also featured in the 2014 film The Two Faces of January starring Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst.