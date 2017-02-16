US Will Live a “Day Without Immigrants” due to Protest

PHILADELPHIA – Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York.

Many Tri-State restaurants will close their doors participating in the protest. Blue Ribbon restaurant group will close its seven restaurants, and their 500 employees will be staying home, according to Eater. Restaurants like Dziupla in Williamsburg posted announcements to their customers on Instagram.

Other restaurants, including La Contenta on the Lower East Side, Land Thai Kitchen on the Upper West Side, and Pure Thai Cookhouse in Hell’s Kitchen notified their customers of plans to close in support of their workers, NBC New York reports.

The #1 Pho Restaurant in NoVA, #pho102 is closed tomorrow for the #DayWithoutImmigrants proud of my Uncle for this. pic.twitter.com/AX17uePtL2 — SEVEN10 (@BryBryNewin) February 15, 2017

The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Report from Associated Press was used in this story.