Polyxeni Mastroperrou Passed Away after Battle With Cancer

ATHENS – Polyxeni Mastroperrou died on Wednesday after a months-long battle with cancer. Mastroperrou was member of the staff of the Secretariat General for Information and Communication and served in Sofia, Stockholm, and New York, where she headed the Press Office.

The Foreign Ministry of Greece expressed the “profound grief at the loss of our dear colleague Polyxeni Mastroperrou”, while the General Secretariat Information & Communication said in a statement that “the loss is big for both for her colleagues, who in her face had experienced a most competent and friendly personality, but also for the service”.

The statement of the Foreign Ministry:

“We express our profound grief at the loss of our dear colleague Polyxeni Mastroperrou, who passed away this morning, after a months-long battle with cancer.

Having graduated from the National School of Public Administration, Polyxeni – an exceptional friend and colleague and a highly capable civil servant – joined the staff of the Secretariat General for Information and Communication and served in Sofia, Stockholm, and New York, where she headed the Press Office. On returning to Athens, she served as webmaster for the Hellenic Presidency of the Council of the EU (2014) and, subsequently, worked at the Foreign Ministry’s Information and Public Diplomacy Department, where she skilfully managed social network accounts, successfully promoting the country and the Ministry’s activities.

Polyxeni was a model, exceptional Public Servant. Whatever task she undertook, she performed it in an exemplary manner. She always served Greece with selflessness, responsibility, ingenuity and professionalism, contributing decisively to the enhancement of Greek public diplomacy.

The Foreign Ministry and all of her colleagues at the Information and Public Diplomacy Department express sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”