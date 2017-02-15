Greece’s Trillionaire Will Pay Your Debts, But Wants Your Money First

Who’s the richest man in the world? Not Microsoft’s Bill Gates or Mexico’s Carlos Slim nor investor Warren Buffet or some unknown Chinese recluse.

It is – if you believe him, and, if so, deserve to be fleeced too – Artemis Sorras, a shadowy man who could teach lessons to those Nigerians who send out emails and scamsters who convince people to give them their Social Security numbers, passwords, PIN numbers and bank accounts online.

Sorras – sounds just a l-i-t-t-l-e too much like Soreass – said he has a fortune of $115 TRILLION, which is $40 trillion more than the combined wealth of all the countries on earth so why not pay off the planet earth’s debt too?

It could happen, right, especially since he said he got the money from the United States – which has a Gross Domestic Product of $18.56 trillion – for inventing a fuel to take spaceships to Mars, which is emptier than SYRIZA’s fan club.

Sorras said he would use that fortune to pay off Greece’s $371.3 billion, and climbing, debt – including 326 billion euros ($344.13 billion) to international creditors and pay off all the debts of his fellow Greeks too.

He hasn’t yet, although the gullible go into tax offices and say he’s picking up the check, a trick I tried once at a biker bar in Mississippi and barely escaped a bad beating until I said my last name was Harley and would they like some spare motorcycle parts?

What he has done is convince minions and followers to join his group Convention of Greeks – it’s a paying membership of course, begging the question why he asks for money if he has $115 trillion and willing to pay his members’ debts but not club fees.

That seems to have escaped them, along with the question posed by Groucho Marx when invited to a join a group saying he would never belong to any club that would have him as a member.

But as ruses go, this is even better than Ponzi or pyramid schemes or those gypsies driving around towns in pickup trucks and offering to fix your roof or pave your driveway if you’ll just give them $5,000 for the products and they’ll be right back.

You’d think in Greece, a country with more tax cheats than olive trees, that a trillionaire would be like the other smart wealthy Greeks and hide his money in Switzerland or the United Kingdom or Luxembourg or Singapore or the Cayman Islands.

The interest alone he’d earn on $115 trillion would pretty soon make him a quadrillionaire and able to afford Back to the Future cars with a gazillion jigawatts.

The tax inspectors, perhaps too busy taking bribes, didn’t think of hauling his Sorass into an audit and asking where the money is. What’s the payoff for letting someone not pay taxes on $115 trillion? Must be enough to afford a boat and a summer house on Mykonos for sure.

He doesn’t have to worry too much about being prosecuted because he’s been written off as a joke and a fraud – certified by the Bank of Greece which couldn’t verify how much money he has but it’s sure not trillions.

He’s bilked too many people with wild claims unheard of since Scientologists said Xenu 75 million years ago brought billions of his people to Earth – then known as Teegeeack but confused with Teaneck, N.J. – in DC-8-like spacecraft, stacked them around volcanos and killed them with hydrogen bombs.

This is pure Sorassian thinking as if you have interplanetary aircraft they can’t be DC-8s because the lavatories wouldn’t hold up in space, and if people are around volcanos, why use hydrogen bombs?

Finally, he – Sorass, not Xenu, who has galactic immunity and speaks through Tom Cruise – is being investigated for using the claims to get people to pay to join his group.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis told lawmakers a prosecutor is looking through four cases against Sorras but didn’t say if the probe was for an alleged scam.

Sorras said he has a trust fund of $600 billion but can’t say where it is because you never know who’s going to knock on your door at night thinking it might be hidden in 100 million cookie jars or under a couple of million mattresses. With that kind of money you could even afford more than one Coco-Mat.

Sorras is a follower of the Greek gods too so watch out because with Zeus on your side, and Hercules too there’s no getting near him without getting a big ancient smite or taking Poseidon’s trident where it hurts.

He has already been cleared by a lower court of some lesser charges but Kathimerini’s Yannis Palailogos posed: “It seems hard to believe that a man has been allowed to spend the last seven years claiming to have so much money that he would be at least 100 times richer than the richest man in the world and promising to pay off Greece’s public debt and the debts of every citizen without scrutiny.”

It’s not sooooo hard to believe when you consider Donald Trump, or perhaps his daughter Ivanka, is President of the United States. There’s room for them on Xenu’s ship, and when it runs low Sorras has a patent on fuel for that. It costs $115 trillion.