Federals Investigating Manchester Alderman Thomas Katsiantonis

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Federal and state investigators searched the home and two businesses of Ward 8 Alderman and representative Thomas Katsiantonis along with another city business Tuesday following a months-long criminal financial investigation, according to New Hampshire Union Leader.

Investigators searched the alderman’s home and his businesses, Grand Slam Pizza 2, 331 South Mammoth Road, and Tommy K’s Sport Bar & Restaurant, 2323 Brown Ave.

Thomas Katsiantonis is a Democratic member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing Hillsborough 15. He was first elected to the chamber in 2008. Katsiantonis served in the House previously, representing Hillsborough 15 from 2003 to 2004. Katsiantonis was a candidate for Hillsborough 15 in 2006, Hillsborough 17 in 2004, and Hillsborough 50 in 2002.

N.H. Republican State Committee Chairman Jeanie Forrester is calling for the suspension of Representative and Alderman Thomas Katsiantonis after learning of his involvement in an open criminal investigation, NH1 News reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Forrester called upon House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff to “remove Katsiantonis from any decision making position to ensure the integrity of any and all House votes this week.”

“The New Hampshire House is taking serious action this week on matters that impact the economic well-being of every Granite Stater. House Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff needs to take responsibility here and remove Katsiantonis from any decision making position to ensure the integrity of any and all House votes this week,” Forrester said.

The fourth location searched by the authorities was Zoey’s, 2160 Candia Road. Greek-American Steve Asprogiannis is the president and registered agent of the restaurant, according to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office.

No one has been arrested.