Greek-American NYPD Officer Prevents Man from Killing Himself

NEW YORK – Greek-American officer Theodore Plevritis with his colleague Benedict Vultaggio raced to a Tribeca hotel early Tuesday just in time to prevent a man holding a gun to his head from taking his life, according to “New York Daily News”.

His mother has called 911 from Virginia at 1:55 a.m., on Tuesday, saying her 26-year-old bipolar son, who came to New York on business Saturday, was going to kill himself.

Cops raced to a Tribeca hotel early Tuesday after a frantic mother called — getting there just in time to save a man holding a gun to his head from taking his life, police sources said. She tracked the man, who suffers from depression, through his phone to the Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel on Canal St.

Today, PO Plevritis talked an emotional distressed man w/ a suicide plan & a gun to his head out of killing himself. pic.twitter.com/KLjn1rJSD4 — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) February 14, 2017

The two officers from the 1st Precinct went to the man’s room and knocked on the door. Twice he told police to leave, but they entered using a key and found the man sitting on the edge of the bed with a loaded revolver pointed at his head.

“We were very close to his firearm and he could’ve turned it on us at any point,” Plevritis said to the “News”. “I just started talking to him … I asked him how old he was and what was so bad that could make him do this. He said it was just everything and that he was tired of everything. I told him that no matter what was bothering him right now, it wasn’t as bad as what he was planning to do.”

The 10-year police veteran asked the man to put the gun down, and he finally did,” Plevritis said.

In 2009, Plevritis and another officer helped a woman deliver a baby girl in a cab in lower Manhattan.