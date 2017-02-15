Greek Couple Fulfilled Dream: Expanding Restaurant in Pensylvania

SCRANTON, Pa – Angie and Steve Kapires from Athens, Greece, opened and the expanded a restaurant in Northeast Pennsylvania, fulfilling their American dream, according to “The Time Tribune”.

The Greek couple opened Greek American Grill on Scranton-Carbondale Highway in 2014, but they quickly outgrew the eight-table venue and moved 5 miles down the road to their current spot by May 2015.

“We started small because we didn’t know the area,” Angie Kapires said to “Tribune”. “But word of mouth is the best advertising, and people have been kind like that.”

Mr Kapires acts as the main cook in the kitchen, while his wife keeps order in the front of the house.



“My husband is old-school. This is his passion. He likes good food,” she said. “We both want to make sure people are satisfied when they come in. In New York, we cater to different people — Italian, Jewish, Greek, everyone.”

The restaurant offers daily lunch and dinner specials, though staple menu items such as the Greek Sampler for and the Greek meatballs made with mint stay in high demand.

Gyro platters and sandwiches make up 95 percent of the business, she added, while the pastichio; moussaka; lamb shanks with minestra; roasted chicken with apple stuffing, potato and gravy; Shrimp Santorini and Haddock Spetsiota round out the traditional side of the menu. Grilled octopus is a big seller, and years of practice resulted in perfected eggplant and chicken Parmesans.

Greek American Grill

Address: 540 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City

Phone: 570-382-8137

Established: May 2015

Owners: Angie and Steve Kapires

Cuisine: Greek and American breakfasts, lunches and dinners

Hours: Sundays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Online: Visit www.greek americangrill.com or their Facebook page.