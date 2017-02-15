IMF Says No “Sweet Deal” for Greece, Worries Grow Over Reforms

ATHENS – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the agency isn’t willing to give Greece a debt break but that its European partners should.

In an interview with Reuters, Lagarde said the IMF had limited room for maneuver. “We have been asked to help, but… we cannot cut a special sweet deal for a particular country.”

She said Greece could get some relief from the Eurozone in the former of lower interest rates and a longer time to repay the 326 billion euros ($346.52 billion) in three international bailouts but that it can’t include write-off of a big portion as Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras wants.

That would force the taxpayers in the other 17 Eurozone countries, including the biggest lender – Germany – to foot the bill for decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage by Greek political parties and, critics said, give them incentive to do it again.

The IMF wants the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism to provide relief while the Wahington, D.C-based agency insists on being repaid in full.

The IMF also has stayed out of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) in a dispute over the target for a Greek primary surplus and until more austerity measures – which the agency said have failed – are imposed.

Tsipras’ popularity has plummeted after he reneged on anti-austerity promises and instead buried Greeks with an avalanche of tax hikes and other brutal terms aimed squarely at the people he swore to protect: workers, pensioners and the poor.

Tsipras said he would not give into “illogical demands” as the European Troika and IMF are demanding more pension cuts – there have been 11 since the bailouts and austerity began in 2010 – and as they want dilution of workers’ rights.

He has used similar language before but then genuflected to the lenders while claiming he was opposing what he was doing and being forced to implement tough conditions against his will while simultaneously stating they were both saving and ruining Greece.

European Economic Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici was expected to try be a broker and intermediary during a visit to Athens on Feb. 15.

Greece’s government has repeatedly said it will settle a review of reforms by Feb. 20 but is the only one to believe that so far with EU officials saying serious talks won’t even pick up until March.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis told Kathimerini that Tsipras faces a dilemma. “At the current phase there is no agreement without political cost for SYRIZA,” he said.

European officials expressed support for Greece amid renewed speculation about Grexit. “We want to keep the eurozone whole, including Greece, and we will support everything that helps Greece,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said. “That’s why we want the aid program to continue to be successful.”

In his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece’s position in the Eurozone is “non-negotiable.”