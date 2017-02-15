Greek Doctors Say Lesbos NGO’s Failing to Aid Refugees

ATHENS – Greek State hospital doctors on the refugee-overrun eastern Aegean island of Lesbos said they’ve been burdened with health care for them while subsidized non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) aren’t doing enough.

The NGOs are being backed with funds from the European Union while Greek islands have essentially been left on their own to deal with nearly 14,000 refugees and migrants locked there with the suspension of an EU swap deal with Turkey, whose coast is near the islands.

Lesbos’ union of state hospital doctors said the two refugee camps at Moria and Kara Tepe do not have any pediatricians and all children there who become ill are taken to the hospitals which are seriously understaffed, they said in a statement.

The doctors said that the NGOs “get paid handsomely” by the EU to help refugees but claimed claimed they had “totally failed to provide humane conditions for the refugees.”

Several human rights groups have complained about conditions at Greek refugee camps, particularly Moria and Elliniko, the abandoned former international airport in southern Athens.