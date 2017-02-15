Greek Archaeological Council Rejects Gucci Parthenon Fashion Show

ATHENS – Greece’s Central Archaeological Council, the body that oversees archaeological sites, rejected unanimously on Feb. 14 a request by Italian luxury brand Gucci to lease an area on the Acropolis Hill for a fashion show on June 1.

“The particular cultural character of Acropolis’ monuments is inconsistent with this event, as they are unique monuments and world heritage symbols, and UNESCO’s world heritage monuments,” the council said in a statement.

According to media reports, the company was offering one million euros for the 15’ fashion show, another 55 million euros in promotional activities and permission to film and broadcast the show internationally.

The fashion house was seeking rarely-granted permission to hold a fashion runway how on the Acropolis.

The Ephorate of Athens Antiquities had recommended that the application be turned down, media reports said.

The request reportedly includes permission to hold the runway show right in front of the Parthenon and to film and broadcast those images.

KAS rarely approves requests to film or hold events at the global heritage site although actress Nia Vardalos filmed My Life in Ruins near there and acclaimed musician Yianni performed at the Herod Atticus theater under the Parthenon area.