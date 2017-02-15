Financial Times: Greece Sick as Ever, Agony Just Goes On

ATHENS – Greece will likely need a fourth bailout – can’t repay its first three – and is like someone who’s ill and won’t get better.

That was the assessment by The Financial Times’ Tony Barber in an analysis of the beleaguered country’s still-sinking economy and as one of its chief international creditors – the International Monetary Fund – said after three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($344.04 billion) and harsh austerity measures – that the country’s debt will climb to 275 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2060 from 175 percent today.

That means that Greece can’t repay what it owes as Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, plummeting in popularity after reneging on promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations, is locked in stalled talks with the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ESM) Troika over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($90.76 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

With release of more of the monies being held back as he has withheld imposing promised reforms and with the IMF, which took part in the first two bailouts, refusing to join the third without more austerity and Greece getting debt relief from its European partners, the country won’t be able pay a 7.2-billion-euro ($7.6 billion) installment due in July right back to same creditors who gave the money, but will reap a fortune on the interest.

Tsipras told a meeting of SYRIZA faithful – there are many fewer these days – that the statistics and financial data are wrong, as are the polls, that he’s bringing recovery by imposing austerity he resisted and that Greece is “making sacrifices in the name of Europe.”

“He spoke as if Greece were some invalid suffering not for the sake of regaining his own health but to improve his doctors’ reputations. These are the Eurozone and International Monetary Fund consultants who bicker at Greece’s bedside over what treatment to prescribe next,” Barber wrote.

He added: “The creditors will probably find a compromise between themselves and the patient will have little choice but to swallow their terms. Without such a deal, the combination of Europe’s electoral calendar and Greece’s debt repayment schedules would put the nation on life support systems by July.”

He said that a Eurozone exit, a so-called Grexit, prospect could emerge two years after the shadow first hung over the then-new SYRIZA coalition that includes the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic, marginal Independent Greeks who have fallen to 1.5 percent in polls for its reneging and wouldn’t make it back into Parliament in the next elections.

So far, the creditors, who have shown willingness to provide some debt relief in the form of lower interest rates, a longer time to repay, and grace periods, have rejected a debt cut, or so-called “haircut,” which would write off a big chunk of Greece’s debt, forcing taxpayers in the other 17 Eurozone countries – including the biggest contributor, Germany – to pick up the tab for generations of wild overspending by Greeks governments and runaway patronage.

That has continued under Tsipras, who said he would stop it but has hired scores of thousands of more needless workers and hired unqualified special advisers as salaries three times what doctors get.

“Creditor governments fear a backlash against themselves, perhaps against the euro itself, if ever it dawned on voters that billions of euros supplied to Athens had gone up in smoke,” Barber wrote.

But then he cited former finance minister Yannos Papantoniou – a convicted tax cheat who got only a suspended sentence – to explain Greece’s economic and political dysfunctions and likely inability to recover.

“The state of the (public) administration and of the health, education and justice systems is worse than at any time in the recent past,” said Papantoniou.