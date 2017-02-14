As we enter apokries, now is the time to enjoy meat dishes like the traditional favorite, arnaki kleftiko, lamb in the style of the klefts. The kleftes were, of course, the bandits who became freedom-fighters in the War of Independence. To evade capture, the klefts would cook their lamb covered up. The modern recipe features individual packets or bundles that should be opened carefully to allow any steam to escape.

Arnaki Kleftiko

2 pounds lamb cut into cubes

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Dried oregano

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 ounces kefalograviera cheese, cut into squares

2 cups frozen peas

2 medium carrots, cut into rounds

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 medium Yukon gold potatoes, sliced

2 large tomatoes, sliced into twelve pieces

In a mixing bowl, season the lamb cubes with salt, pepper, and oregano. Add the lemon juice and drizzle with a little olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to marinade for an hour. In a sauté pan, heat two tablespoons of the olive oil and lightly cook the peas and carrots, season with salt to taste. Set aside.

In another pan, heat the remaining olive oil and sear the marinated lamb cubes on all sides. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Remove from heat and set aside. In a deep fryer or frying pan, fry the potatoes, until about half done. Sauté the tomatoes in a little oil to start the cooking process. Set aside.

Divide up the cooked lamb cubes between six large pieces of parchment paper or heavy-duty aluminum foil. Add the potatoes, carrots, peas, and cheese, dividing them equally among the lamb cubes, along with two tomato slices for each packet. Season with salt and pepper to taste and fold up the packets or tie with kitchen twine into little bundles. Place the bundles on a baking pan and cook in a preheated 375 degree F oven for about 1 hour. Serve immediately.