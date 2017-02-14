“Love is love is love”: An Antiracist Project About Unconditional Love

“Love is love is love” is a short antiracism project about equal and unconditional love.

The script is signed by the associate of “The National Herald” Flavia Sgoifo, who is also the director of the project. As she said, the film was inspired by Lin Miranda’s speech at the 70th Tony Awards and the Human rights campaign by the United Nations.

Written & Directed by :Flavia Sgoifo.

Director of photography: Natalia Bougadellis

Original music score by: Pericles Kanaris



Assistant director: Arianna Wellmoney

1st AC : Martin Blanco.Original

Starring :

Gary Fizer III

Hunter Froelich

Laleh Khorsandi

Barry Lehmann

Addi Limehouse

Laura Linn

Alyssa Emily Martin

Alison Midstokke

Tanya Palkaninec

Bob Pearlman

Anthony Raus

Garnet Rubio

Josh Rugiano

Flavia Sgoifo

Jonathan Sharp

Nic Tom

Christopher Vazquez

Ian Volandt

Arianna Wellmoney