ND Leader Kiriakos Mitsotakis Met Wolfgang Schäuble for 70 Minutes

BERLIN – Main opposition leader and president of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis along with the Head of financial sector Christos Staikouras met with German Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin earlier on Tuesday.

The president of the ND was expected to present to Mr. Soimple the economic program of his party, with emphasis on reforms, and since Monday he had sent the message that ND rejects any thought of Greece exiting from the euro, a perspective that the German Finance Minister oftenly talks about.

There was no coverage from the meeting by the media.

The meeting of Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Schäuble lasted for about 70 minutes and it was concluded around 2 p.m. (Greek time). The meeting took place in Mr. Schäuble’s office. Afterwards there were no comments made by either side.

The associated of Mr. Mitsotakis had with them all available data regarding the Greek economy so that they will be able to support their arguments about the need for lower primary surpluses as described in the Greek opposition’s economic plan.

Mr. Mitsotakis had plans to meet German business people in a business lunch.