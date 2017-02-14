Greek GDP Grew 0.3 pct in Fourth Quarter of 2016

ATHENS – The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Tuesday the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the 4th quarter of 2016 (flash estimates).

The available seasonally adjusted data indicate that in the 4 th quarter of 2016 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms decreased by 0.4% in comparison with the 3rd quarter of 2016, while it increased by 0.3% in comparison with the 4th quarter of 2015.

The available non-seasonally adjusted data indicate that in the 4th quarter of 2016 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms increased by 0.2% in comparison with the 4th quarter of 2015.

Τhe present flash estimates are expected to be revised when provisional estimates are produced and disseminated on 6/03/2017 on the basis of updated primary data that will have become available at that point.

GDP for the previous quarters of 2016 was revised mainly on account of updated General Government data.