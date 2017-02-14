Greek Education Administration Male-dominated, Data Reveal

ATHENS – Men occupy the majority of senior positions in the hierarchy of the education ministry and Greece’s education administration system, based on the data supplied by the education ministry IT platform myschool for the last school year (2015-2016).

Women only hold their own for the lowest administrative rank, at the level of school head teachers – where they outnumbered men by 60 pct to 40 pct – while the number of women falls off as one rises up the hierarchy.

The next step up is that of education directors, where women make up only 15 pct of the total, while among the 13 regional education directors there are only two women.

At the highest level, the leadership of the education ministry itself, the number of women that have served as education ministers is just three since the fall of the junta in 1974, including Marietta Yiannakou in 2004-2007, Anna Diamantopoulou in 2009-2012 and Efrosyni Kiaou in the caretaker governments of Panagiotis Pikrammenos in 2012 and Vassiliki Thanou in 2015.