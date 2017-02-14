NJ Woman Laura Papas Survived After Tree Crashed into her Car

NEW JERSEY – Laura Papas from New Jersey is counting her blessings after a tree crashed down onto her car. The lucky driver is talking to News 4 describing the moments this tree crashed onto her car.

“I’m in shock but I’m still here. I walked away from that”, she said.

“I was just sitting there so it was like slow motion. I couldn’t believe I was waiting for it to actually kill me. ‘Oh my God, when is it going to get dark now?’”, the woman with the Greek surname says to Lori Bordonaro.

The tree came crashing through a window at this Rockaway intersection crashing her car but sparing her life.

“Another inch closer I would not be here”, she describes.

Papas is advising other drivers to hear the warnings about the dangerous winds

Ms. Papas says she should have followed her instincts and stay home. Now she gets some extra hugs from her husband Steven and her dog Reggie.

“I’m going to celebrate my life today more than ever”, she concludes.