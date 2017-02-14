Greece, Cyprus and Israel Agreed for Tourism Cooperation

TEL AVIV, Israel – Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed an agreement during the international tourism exhibition IMTM 2017 held in Israel for the creation of an organisation that will enhance Greek tourism and support the wider region of eastern Mediterranean.

The first phase of talks on the new organisation entitled EMTTAAS (East Mediterranean Travel and Tourist Agents Associations Synergies) has been concluded. This is an initiative of the Federation of Associations of Travel & Tourism Agencies Greece, FedHATTA.

The organisation will create an effective network of synergies between the tourist offices of the three signatory countries for enhancing tourism in the region of the eastern Mediterranean. These countries, together with Greece, will form the core of the initiative to “unite” touristally the wider region of SE Mediterranean.

The aim is to boost tourism between the countries, increase cruise and ferry connections, but also to attract compatriots living in the US, Canada, Australia and Africa so as to expand their holiday when they return home.

The new organisation will be present in third markets, a “mega destination” of three continents through joint presence in fairs, roadshows and B2B meetings, in cooperation with Aegean Airlines and the airlines of member countries.