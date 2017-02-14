Greek Supermarket Sales Plunge Again in 2016

ATHENS – Greece’s economic crisis has taken a big toll on supermarkets whose sales fell 8.9 percent in 2016 with the country’s once-biggest chain, Marinopoulos, struggling to reform after filing for bankruptcy and seeking a merger.

Market researchers IRI showed how bad the problem was as supermarkets were caught in a vicious cycle of raising prices to counter faltering sales – which has led to sales plummeting anyway.

Turnover at Greek supermarkets shrank 6.5 percent year-on-year in 2016, while prices rose 2.4 percent and fewer sales being offered to lure customers who are switching more and more to generic brands and cutting back even on staples.

the same time prices posted annual growth of 2.4 percent, owing to the impact of last summer’s value-added tax increase, along with fewer special offers by retailers.

The downfall of Marinopoulos has led smaller markets to form a nationwide group named ELOMAS but supermarkets are still finding it difficult to lure customers with Marinopoulos stores remaining mostly empty of stock while a merger with Sklaventis is locked in court.

IRI said that discount chain Lidl Hellas had a 10.4 percent jump in 2016 sales off its offerings of products without brand names and from around Greece and Europe, alternative goods.