New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Now 16.5%

ATHENS – The New Democracy Conservatives are soaring in polls with a 16.5 percent lead of the fast-fading Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is paying a big price for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has taken the lead on the back of promises to oppose austerity he imposed while serving as Administrative Reform Minister in a previous government.

Tsipras also opposed austerity while out of power but quickly imposed more to get a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) from international creditors he vowed to oppose but to who he surrendered.

A survey by the University of Macedonia showed New Democracy, which is pressing for snap elections, would get 33 percent of the vote compared to 16.5 percent for SYRIZA and that 80 percent of Greeks view the Leftists negatively.

Tsipras said polls are wrong, that he’s leading and taking Greece to recovery from an economic crisis even as the creditors and analysts say it’s continuing to fail and the debt ratio worsening.

The Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn would retain third place, netting 7.5 percent of the vote, the Communist Party is fourth with 7 percent and Democratic Alignment, the former once-dominant PASOK that was punished for supporting austerity, is fifth with 5 percent.

No other party would pass the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament in the next elections, the survey showed, with Tsipras’ partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defence Minister with only 1.5 percent, as does the once-promising To Potami Centrists.

Some 87.5 percent said they believed things were moving in the wrong direction, with 81 percent expressing a negative view of the government’s achievements since it rose to power in 2015. It was 62 percent among SYRIZA’s hard-core.

But asked whether New Democracy would perform differently or better if elected, 52 percent of voters said no, showing it doesn’t matter who wins because the math means any Prime Minister would be pressured to bow to the creditors’ demands.(the corresponding rate among SYRIZA supporters was 62 percent).

Some 34 percent said they favored the formation of a unity government, with 33.5 percent saying that the government should quit and call snap elections, 13.5 percent backing the continuation of negotiations and 11.5 percent favoring a referendum.