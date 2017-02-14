CSKA Halts Itoudis’ Move to the National Team

CSKA Moscow prevented Dimitris Itoudis’ move to head coach the Greek National Basketball Team. Itoudis did, however, leave an open door to the position in the future.

Late last week, the president of the Hellenic Basketball Federation (EOK) Giorgos Vasilakopoulos, came to an agreement with Dimitris Itoudis for the latter to become Greece’s new head basketball coach. Itoudis quickly agreed to a deal to take over the National Team, however Itoudis’ current club, CSKA Moscow, prevented the move with an official statement today.

According to the club, the burden of taking on the National Team and CSKA Moscow would be too much for the coach to handle and it would benefit both sides if he focussed on his current team at the moment. The Greek coach would have to miss most of CSKA’s pre-season training (due to Eurobasket 2017 in September) and would have had to travel (and re-focus his attention) with the National Team for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers which begin in November.

Itoudis went on to say “For me it would have been a great honor to lead the national team of my country and lead it to success. However, after talking with CSKA and the Greek federation, we realized that the existing calendar makes it is almost impossible to properly serve the interests of my club and the national team, because both sides deserve my full attention on the road to success. I’m always ready to help the national team, and I hope that will happen at the right moment. I want to thank the Greek federation and Mr. Vasilakopoulos for their trust and hope that we will have the chance to work together in the future.

Itoudis is currently rated as the best Greek basketball coach and led CSKA Moscow to last year’s Euroleague Title. CSKA Moscow are one of the heavy favorites to be crowned champions of Europe again this season.

The Federation will now have to look into other options to replace Fotis Katsikaris’ position as head coach. The new “favorite” on the table is Panagiotis Giannakis and Aris’ current coach, Dimitris Priftis.

Source: AGONAsport.com (http://bit.ly/2leyHEh), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter