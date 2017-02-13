USA Today Pay Tribute to Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWUAKEE – “Giannis Antetokounmpo taking his game to another level”, is the title that the well known newspaper USA Today is using to describe the All Star Greek player of the NBA.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo taking his game to another level”, is the title that the well known newspaper USA Today is using to describe the All Star Greek player of the NBA.

“The 6-11 son of Nigerian parents who was born in Greece, Antetokounmpo is one of the most fascinating players in the NBA because of size, length, ability, skill set and potential. It’s not just his ability to take a pass at halfcourt, take one dribble and dunk that is impressive, it’s his ability to see the floor and create for a teammate”, USA Today writes.

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 41 points, becoming the first Milwaukee Buck player to have 40 points in a game since Brandon Jennings scored 55 points against Golden State on 11/14/09. This was Antetokounmpo’s first 40-point game of his career and 12th 30-point game of the season.

As USA Today describes, Antetokounmpo was selected with the 15th pick in the 2013 draft, and no one — not even Bucks general manager John Hammond or any other executive — saw this coming.

On April 28, 2013, Antetokounmpo officially made himself eligible for the 2013 NBA draft.He fulfilled his draft projections as a first-round pick by being selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks. On July 30, 2013, he signed his rookie scale contract with the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 77 appearances during his rookie season. He scored in double figures 23 times and grabbed 10+ rebounds twice, with both efforts resulting in double-doubles. He finished the season with 61 total blocks, which led all NBA rookies and was the seventh-most by a Bucks rookie in franchise history. He was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, where he tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes. At the season’s end, he was named to the 2013–14 NBA All-Rookie second team.

The son of immigrants from Nigeria, Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece on December 6, 1994. Three years earlier, his parents had moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to Greece, leaving behind their first born son, Francis, with his grandparents. Even though Antetokounmpo and three of his four brothers were born in Greece, they did not automatically qualify to receive full Greek citizenship. For the first 18 years of his life, Antetokounmpo had no papers, neither from Nigeria, nor from Greece.

Antetokounmpo grew up in the Athens neighborhood of Sepolia. Like other immigrants to Greece, his parents struggled to find work. Antetokounmpo and his older brother, Thanasis, would help out by hawking watches, bags and sunglasses.

He started playing basketball in 2007, and by 2009, he was playing competitively for the youth squad of Filathlitikos. It was the start of a dream came true.