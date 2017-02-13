The Quality of New York Subway Services Makes Straphangers Angry

NEW YORK – The reliability of the subway system has dropped significantly, with delays more than doubling over the last five years, after a long period of improvement, New York Times reports.

According to a review of data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, subway delays have jumped to more than 70,000 each month, from about 28,000 per month in 2012. Additionally, on some lines, trains arrive late to their final destination well over half the time.

Huge delays in #NewYork subway system after intentional act bomb explodes in #Chelsea 25 injured @kron4news pic.twitter.com/nAJaBZc4u6 — Steve Aveson (@StevenAveson) September 18, 2016

Adding to the misery is worsening mechanical performance — a troubling sign that the train fleet is not being adequately replaced or maintained and a problem that has contributed to the spike in delays. The average distance that subway cars travel between breakdowns was about 120,000 miles in November, down from 200,000 in November 2010.

“The decline in service is frustrating many passengers as they stew on stalled trains, pressing uncomfortably close to other riders and worrying about being late to work. When an overstuffed train arrives, commuters must decide whether to squeeze aboard or wait for another, however long that takes”, according to NYT.

Subway riders have unleashed a torrent of complaints on social media, venting that poor service is becoming the norm. With increasingly regularity, it seems, the transit agency has been issuing sigh-inducing alerts on Twitter: a police investigation on the D line; a sick passenger at Grand Central Station; elevator repairs leading to unsafe crowds on the No. 1 line.