Capital Link’s 8th Annual Greek Shipping Forum in Athens on February 15

ATHENS – Greek shipping continues to be vital to the maritime economy, constituting approximately 20% of the world’s shipping fleet. In spite of the volatile markets and economic downturn, Greek shipping professionals have consistently adapted to changing conditions, seeking out growth and opportunity, rather than yielding to their circumstances.

Capital Link’s 8th Annual Greek Shipping Forum will take place in Athens on Wednesday, February 15 at Divani Caravel Hotel.

The Athens Forum consistently draws over 1,000 delegates and is known for its large attendance by public and private shipping companies’ executives and market participants. This event offers a comprehensive review of current trends and an outlook on the global economy and the main commodity, energy and shipping markets. It will also discuss critical issues and challenges the industry faces, including geopolitical and regulatory developments, technical and commercial fleet management, and access to capital. The forum will examine bank financing, capital markets and alternative funding mechanisms, and strategies.

A key topic will be the internationalization of the Chinese economy and Chinese shipping and the impact of the “One Belt – One Road” concept for the industry. Zhang Ye, President of the Shanghai Shipping Exchange will be the keynote speaker of the Forum on the topic. He was awarded the honor of Shanghai Municipal Leading Talent, Top 10 Finance Leaders in Shanghai and selected as the Top 100 Most Influential People of Shipping Sector by Lloyd’s List consecutively in 2010-2013 and 2015. In 2012, he was also awarded the honor of Top 10 Most Influential Shipping People in China. He works as Shanghai Conference Ambassador since 2013.

The 2017 Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award will be presented to Professor Costas Th. Grammenos, CBE DSc, LRF Chair in Shipping, Trade & Finance, Chairman, Costas Grammenos Center for Shipping, Trade & Finance, Cass Business School, City, University of London. Prof. Costas Grammenos has made a unique contribution to the global shipping industry not only by providing scientific and academic thought leadership through his writings and teachings but also through the establishment of an educational institution that has become the must-attend university for those who aspire to careers in shipping, energy, trade, and finance.

More than 4,700 alumni belong to a unique network of professionals who today lead the industry in new directions. Grammenos has achieved a uniquely positive and transformational impact on the global shipping industry. Dr. Anthony Papadimitriou- President to the Board of Directors of Alexander S. Onassis Foundation and Dr. Nikolas Tsakos- President & CEO Tsakos Energy Navigation, Chairman, Intertanko, will introduce Prof. Grammenos.

Participating companies and organizations include: ABN AMRO Bank NV, Alexander S. Onassis Foundation, Anangel Maritime Services Inc., Apollo Management International, Berenberg Bank, BIMCO, Breakwater Capital, Cass Business School, Castlelake, Maritime Strategies International, Tsakos Energy Navigation, and Wells Fargo Securities LLC.

