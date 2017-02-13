Furious Farmers Will Take Protests to Athens, Pick Up Blockades

ATHENS – Farmers protesting taxes and social security hikes said they will pile more blockades across Greece and demonstrate in downtown Athens on Feb. 14.

They have been blocking roads, mostly along the borders of northern Greece, for three weeks but talks with some government officials have proved inconclusive.

Agriculture Minister Vangelis Apostolou said the last discussion – a week ago – as “productive,” which is code for nothing happened and as he contradicted himself by saying “fiscal measures cannot be changed.”

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras promised he would protect farmers and vulnerable Greeks from the country’s creditors but has since abandoned his anti-austerity pledges in submitting to them.

Vangelis Boutas, a senior member of the national committee coordinating the farmers’ protests, told Kathimerini Apostolou was presenting an alternative fact because, “Nothing positive whatsoever emerged from the discussion,” as the stalemate went on.

He called on “all Greeks” to join the Athens protest and said the road blockades would continue and be stepped up but didn’t say if the city’s capital would be shut down by tractors.

The public workers’ union ADEDY said there would be a work stoppage Feb. 14 starting at 12:30 p.m. so its members could join in the protest. There have been thousands of similar demonstrations over the economic crisis’ seven-year crisis and none have worked.

Apostolou, in an interview with the Sunday edition of Avghi newspaper got his back up and said the farmers wouldn’t get what they want.

“We should be aware of the prevailing conditions in the country and of the consequences on the society after the changes in both sectors after a series of harsh negotiations with the institutions,” he said.