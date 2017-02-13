Germany Raises Greece Eurozone Exit Prospects Again

BERLIN – German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece is nearing an exit from the Eurozone again over stalled reform talks with its lenders.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($346.88 billion) in three international bailouts for Greece but demanded, and got, big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings in return and wants more tough conditions as part of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.51 billion).

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is resisting imposing more austerity after agreeing to it after he saw his popularity go into a free fall and dissension grow within his party he has betrayed its principles.

Schaeuble, who has been especially harsh on Greece and rejected debt relief, told German broadcaster ARD that the only way Greece could cut its debt would be to leave the Eurozone, although Germany doesn’t want that either.

With German Chancellor Angela Merkel facing elections, she’s also under pressure to stay tough on Greece with Germans fearful Greece won’t pay back what it owes, most to German banks, and leave taxpayers in the other 17 Eurozone countries footing the bill.

The German pro-business party FDP (Free Democratic Party) also said that Greece should leave the euro zone and then receive debt relief, CNBC said in a feature on Greece’s situation and Germany’s role.

The International Monetary Fund, which took part in the first two bailouts of 240 billion euros ($255.69 billion) has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($91.51 billion) until more tough measures are implemented.

That has left the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism in charge of the third package but it has said the whole program could collapse unless the IMF joins in.

BAILOUT BLUES

“Germany has been against giving something significant before the election and the end of (the Greek bailout) program,” Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 forex strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC.

Greece has already received some short-term measures that alleviate its debt burden, but has been locked in stalled talks with the lenders since agreeing to the third bailout in July, 2015 and imposing capital controls still in place.

“The German pressure is part of these negotiations,” Vamvakidis noted. “There will be more headlines, more risks (that Greece will leave the euro) until Greece runs out of money. This is when they will reach an agreement.”

The IMF said that Greek debt would become “explosive” after 2030. The institution led by Christine Lagarde said that Greek public debt stood at 179.4 percent of GDP in 2015 and it is set to go up this year to 183.9 percent of GDP.

“Europe has made clear commitments to support Greece with additional debt relief after the European Stability Mechanism program, under the condition that this is necessary and that Greece has implemented all the agreed program reforms,” a spokesperson to the ESM, the euro zone’s loan mechanism, told CNBC.

“As a result, we see no reason for an alarmistic assessment of Greece’s debt situation,” the spokesperson added in a positive spin for a situation most analysts said is deteriorating.

“This time around both sides can contemplate Greece leaving the euro,” Claus Vistesen, Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told CNBC.