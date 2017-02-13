Trump Friend Suggests Reince Priebus Should be Replaced

WASHINGTON – A longtime friend of Donald Trump’s who met with him this weekend in Florida issued a public rebuke of Reince Priebus on Sunday and argued that Trump should replace his White House chief of staff.

Christopher Ruddy said in an interview with “The Washington Post” that “a lot of people have been saying, ‘Look, Donald has some problems,’ and I think he realizes that he’s got to make some changes going forward”. Mr Rudy blamed the Greek-American politician for the botched rollout of Mr. Trump’s targeted travel ban and saying the early chaos in the White House may not ease until he departs.

“It’s my view that Reince is the problem. I think on paper Reince looked good as the chief of staff — and Donald trusted him — but it’s pretty clear the guy is in way over his head. He’s not knowledgeable of how federal agencies work, how the communications operations work. He botched this whole immigration rollout. This should’ve been a win for Donald, not two or three weeks of negative publicity”, Mr. Rudy said.

Ruddy insisted that he was speaking only for himself and not for the president, and he would not reveal whether Trump had confided in him about Priebus, saying the conversation was private.

“Nobody talks about that,” Mr. Ruddy said. “It’s a very popular position Trump took. But nobody’s talking about that because they got caught in this quagmire.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy communications director for the White House, defended the chief of staff, saying at “The New York Times”: “The president has made unbelievable progress in just his first 21 days, bringing back jobs, saving taxpayers money and securing the nation. Reince has successfully led the team that has implemented President Trump’s agenda.”