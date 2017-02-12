Reservations Up 40% for Greece

Reservations for Greece are 40 percent up this year, according to travel agency Thomas Cook, as reported by ANA-MPA.

The travel agency noted that there is also strong interest for Cyprus, Bulgaria, Portugal, and Croatia.

“This positive development is a result of the weak demand for Turkey,” its managing director Peter Fankhauser said at the presentation of third quarter results.

Tourism continues to be a major industry for Greece thanks to the natural beauty of the various regions and the plethora of historic sights to see. The multitude of gorgeous beaches is another reason tourists flock to Greece each year.

More information on visiting Greece is available on www.visitgreece.gr