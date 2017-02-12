Ku Klux Klan Leader Found Dead Near Missouri River

By TNH Staff -
Frank Ancona, You Tube.

MISSOURI. Ku Klux Klan leader, Frank Ancona found dead near a rural river in Missouri after being reported missing by his employer, according to “New York Daily News”

A body discovered on Saturday was identified as the self-proclaimed “imperial wizard” of a KKK chapter near St. Louis. The 51-year-old was last seen at his Leadwood home on Wednesday morning, his wife told authorities.

The body of the Leadwood, Mo., resident was located near the Big River by a family fishing in the area, according to a statement issued Saturday night by Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen.

Jacobsen said an autopsy is being conducted and a cause of death has not been released. He called the incident a “tragic and senseless act of violence.”

Jacobsen said authorities learned on Friday that Ancona had disappeared and that his car had been located by a U.S. Forest Service employee on Forest Service property near Potosi. He said deputies secured the area. On Saturday, Jacobsen said, he requested assistance from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

 

