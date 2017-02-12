Athens Amongst Top Four destinations in Europe (Video)

ATHENS – Twenty selected destinations have just competed for the prestigious title of Best European Destination 2017. After a three weeks’ period of online voting, Porto was elected Best European Destination 2017 and won this prestigious title, while the Greek capital, Athens, was fourth.

Porto – European Best Destination 2017 Official Video from European Best Destinations on Vimeo.

According to “European Best Destinations 2017”, “Travellers have always ranked Athens at the top of this European competition. It is a favourite destination for travellers from all over the world who want to discover Europe. Ever since its participation in this competition, Athens has ranked among the 5 favourite destinations of travellers worldwide.

From the iconic Acropolis, rising above the city, to charming up and coming neighborhoods and contemporary art galleries, the city of Classic Marathon and Olympic Games is a majestically quirky clash of past and present.

One of the world’s oldest cities with a recorded history of 3,500 years, the Greek capital is constantly undergoing urban renewals to keep up with the evolution of time. Athens lives up to all the hype!”

Best places to travel in 2017:

Milan, Gdansk, Athens, San Sebastian, Sozopol, Vienna, Stari Grad, Basel, Rotterdam, Rome, Madrid, Paris, Bonifacio and Wild Taiga are the next best destinations for a holiday or city-trip in 2017.

We thank all the participants from Tourism Offices, community managers and the 426,859 voters who made their choice and influenced the result!