Keep in touch daily with what is going on in our community across the country by reading “Going On” for #GreekCommunity in #USA . Also send us your event; we will be happy to post it.

FEBRUARY 16

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Lawyers Association invites you to its 2017 Kickoff Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 PM, an evening of hors d’oeuvres and good company to “kick off” the New Year at Hunt & Fish Club, 125 West 44th Street in Manhattan. Complimentary for 2017 members; $40 for non-members. Please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-annual-kick-off-celebration-tickets-31309718210 to register.

FEBRUARY 17-19

LECANTO, FL – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy SR44 in Lecanto, FL invites all to St. Michael’s Greek Festival. We are so delighted to be able to offer our Citrus County Community an opportunity for a “Touch of Greece” right here at home. Come enjoy our culture, our food, our traditions. Festival hours: Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 AM to 8 PM, Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM. More information is available online at www.stmichaelgoc.org/festival.html and by phone: 352-527-0766.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Port Charlotte Greek Fest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd. in Port Charlotte, FL. Festival hours: Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 AM to 9 PM and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 12 PM to 6 PM. Admission: $3 Donation, good all weekend. More information is available online at www.greekfestportcharlotte.com and by phone: 941-629-3888.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church will hold the Jacksonville Greek Festival at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium, 3800 St Johns Bluff Rd S in Jacksonville, FL. Enjoy Greek food and live entertainment by the Odyssey Greek Band, DJ Astatos, and our very own Ta Adelphia Dance Group. Admission is $3, Free for children ages 12 and under, and Free for military. Festival hours: Friday, Feb. 17 from 11 AM to 10 PM, Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 AM to 4 PM. More information is available online at www.jaxgreekfest.com and by phone: 904-396-5383.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church festival, the 42nd Annual West Palm Beach Greek Food & Wine Fest, 110 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach (corner of Southern Blvd and Flagler Drive). Paid Parking available on festival grounds: $10 for main lot and $5 for grass lot. Free Parking available with shuttle service from St. Juliana’s – south of Southern Blvd on Olive Ave. Admission: $4 Donation, on Friday from Noon to 4 PM: Free. Festival hours: Friday 12 PM – 11 PM, Saturday 11 AM – 11 PM, and Sunday 12 PM – Closing. More information is available online at www.greekfestwpb.com and by phone: 561-833-6387.

PALM HARBOR, FL. 3rd Annual Greek Orthodox Youth Talent Show of Tampa Bay, on Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:00 pm Palm Harbor University Theater.

Tickets sold through your church office or call 727 741 4125 goyotalent@yahoo.com $15.00 & $20.00. Talents coming together: St. Barbara. Sarasota St Nicholas, Tarpon Springs St George, Port Richey St Sophia, Winterhaven Archangel Michael, Lecanto St Stefanos, St Petersburg Holy Trinity, Clearwater St Johns, Tampa Hosted by Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene, Palm Harbor Proceeds will go towards building of the Diakonia Retreat Center, Salem N.C ~ Our Beautiful Panaghia Chapel!

FEBRUARY 21

MANHATTAN – DCINY Artist Series – The Music of Dinos Constantinides on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 8 PM in the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan presents an intimate evening of Mediterranean-inspired music. Greek composer Dinos Constantinides has written over 250 works, which have been performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this concert, faculty members from the School of Music at Louisiana State University perform his original compositions. More information about the concert is available online: dciny.org. Tickets for the concert are now on sale from $50 online at carnegiehall.org.

MOONACHIE, NJ – The Greek American Chamber of Commerce invites you to a presentation on “Foreign Bank Account & Other Asset Reporting” at The Graycliff in Moonachie, NJ on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7pm. Members: free; Non-members: $40. Includes dinner and open bar. Please visit www.greekamericanchamber.com for details.

FEBRUARY 22

CARLSBAD, CA – Join Chef Mary Papoulias-Platis, Plant-Based Certified Chef for an informative culinary event in an casual outdoor farm setting on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11AM-1PM at Kitchen Gardens at The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad, CA. The Plant – Based Power Lunch/Culinary Event is Part 1 in a series of classes introducing a lifestyle emphasizing high nutritional meals to jumpstart your mind and body. You will learn the philosophy of eating and maintaining this clean and pure lifestyle. Tips and information will be given on where to shop, how to stock your pantry, and how to prep meals ahead of time. Menu: Demo: Making a Vegetarian Stock, Avocado Salad with Crisp Greens, Nutritional Fresh Cabbage Soup. Visit with our local Artisan’s and participate in a floral and food project to take home and enjoy! Get Creative, Cooking and Crafty! We are located near the south end of Armstong’s Nursery, look for the white tent. Class is sponsored by Melissa’s Produce. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, search for Plant – Based Power Lunch/Culinary Event in Carlsbad.

FEBRUARY 25-27

PALM DESERT, CA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church of the Desert Greek Festival, 74109 Larrea Street in Palm Desert, CA, takes place on Saturday, Feb 25 through Monday, Feb. 27. Admission: only $3, active US Military and kids under 12, always Free. The Palm Desert Greek Festival is a community celebration of Greek culture – from guided Church tours to Byzantine icons; live Greek music and traditional folk dancing; souvenirs, ethnic groceries, and religious items. But, the heart of our festival is the wonderful homemade Greek food and pastries created from generational, family recipes. OPA! more information is available online http://pdgreekfest.org/about.htm and by phone: 760-568-9901.

FEBRUARY 26

FLUSHING, NY – The Pan Gregorian Fund of Metro New York and Long Island, Inc. invites you to its Academic, Arts, and Community Gala, honoring Mr. & Mrs. Dimitrios and Georgia Kaloidis, on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 PM at Terrace on the Park in Flushing, NY. Please visit http://pgefund.eventbrite.com for details.

FEBRUARY 27

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Chapter of AHEPA, Delphi 25, invites you to its Monthly Social & Networking event on Monday, Feb. 27 from 6-8 PM, which regularly takes place every last Monday of the month, at Kellari Taverna in NYC. All existing members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres – cash bar. Please RSVP to ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com

FEBRUARY- MARCH 31

MANHATTAN – Philo4Thought is launching a Fundraising Campaign this month for their 2017 Spring Conference, “Greek Legacies: Dynamic Narratives in Film & Performance Arts,” at Columbia University. Please visit https://greeklegacies-philo4thought.eventbrite.com or contact p4tinfo@gmail.com for details. The campaign ends March 31. Their Board thanks you in advance for your generous support!

MARCH 4

MANHATTAN – Rebetiko Night with Rebet Asker at Drom, located at 85 Avenue A between 5th and 6th Streets in Manhattan on Saturday, Mar. 4 at 10:30 PM. General Admission is free, Dinner tickets are $35. Rebet Asker NY is a musical group dedicated to playing authentic rebetika – a popular genre of Greek urban music developed more than 100 years ago. The rebetiko style is a synthesis of elements of European and traditional Greek music, as well as Byzantine and Ottoman Turkish music. Based in New York and performing throughout the US, the group presents familiar rebetika melodies from a unique and contemporary perspective. Among the performers scheduled are Christos Papadopoulos on bouzouki and vocals, Rena Tsapelas vocals, Mavrothis Kontanis on oud and vocals, and Costas Baltazanis on guitar. Special Menu: Kofte or chicken souvlaki, mezze plate- dolmadakia, tzatziki, feta, and hummus, glass of wine, beer, or raki/ouzo. Online tickets will be on sale until 5PM on the day of the show. If available, some tickets may be purchased at the door. Table reservations can be made online at dromnyc.com or by phone: 212-777-1157.

MARCH 10-12

LOS ANGELES – The National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA) of North America is excited to host our Hellenic Weekend & Convention #XVII in Los Angeles, CA, on March 10-12, 2017! NHSA is the umbrella organization for over 50 university chapters of Hellenic Student Associations across North America. The NHSA has two conventions per year offering educational, networking, and social opportunities for undergraduates, graduate students, PhD candidates, and alumni. Tickets: $15- $180, depending on the package. The Ultimate Weekend Package includes hotel for Friday and Saturday, admission to all weekend events, and eligibility for attendance scholarships. More information is available online at www.nhsaofamerica.org or by phone: 917-805-3430. To register: www.eventbrite.com/e/hellenic-weekend-i-los-angeles-2017-i-an-international-convention-xvii-tickets-29359286416.