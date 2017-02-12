Greek Banks Ready to Write Off 14B Euros in Bad Loans

ATHENS – Greek banks will write off debts of 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion) from bad mortgage, consumer and small corporate loans by the end of the year, media reports said, an amount expected to hit 14 billion euros ($14.9 billion) by 2019.

Greeks crushed by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings have been unable to meet their obligations.

It wasn’t reported whether the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives and PASOK Socialists (now Democratic Alignment) who owe 250 million euros ($266.04 million) aren’t paying and who gave immunity to bank officers for giving them the money would also be exempted from paying.

Greece has many so-called “zombie companies” who don’t exist but who get bank loans, take the money and run and aren’t prosecuted while banks, with the government’s blessing, chase small debtors being hounded to pay.