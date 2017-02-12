Mitsotakis Will Brief German Leaders On His Reform Strategy

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is planning give German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin his plan to deal with Greece’s economic crisis if he comes to power.

The Conservative party chief has taken New Democracy to a double-digit lead in polls over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that has plummeted in popularity after reneging on anti-austerity promises and surrendering to international creditors.

He is scheduled to meet Merkel on Feb. 13. Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($346.91 billion) in three bailouts to save the Greek economy but demanded, and got, brutal measures in return, including big pay cuts for workers, tax hikes, slashed pensions and the sell-off of state enterprises Tsipras vowed to halt but has accelerated.

He also will meet Merkel’s hardline Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble and tell both he would move away from tax hikes the lenders demanded and cut state spending instead to meet fiscal targets, Kathimerini said.

It’s unclear whether Germany would agree to that and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who surrendered to the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism, said Mitsotakis was ready to do the same.

Both previously opposed the terms and Mitsotakis – who fired thousands of workers as Administrative Reform Minister in a previous government – now said he rejects the austerity he supported, continuing contradictions from virtually all Greek politicians.

New Democracy said a speech given by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis at the London School of Economics proved that SYRIZA has failed and is close to bringing the need for a fourth bailout or leaving the Eurozone, the paper said.

Commenting on Mitsotakis’ visit in a speech before SYRIZA’s central committee on Saturday, Tsipras said the Conservative leader was going to “pledge his allegiance” to the country’s creditors in the hope of gaining support for his bid to come to power.

Mitsotakis is expected to focus on his alternative proposals for reviving Greece’s economy as well as dealing with a refugee crisis that has Merkel worried after her country took in a million of them before joining other European Union countries in closing their borders to them.