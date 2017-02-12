Tsipras Says Bailout Reforms Deal Finally Near, Won’t Surrender

ATHENS – Battered Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he still believes a long-delayed bailout review with the country’s lenders would be completed without more austerity measures.

The government has been locked since July, 2015 in tough talks with the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) Troika over terms of a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.52 billion).

Although he’s already broken almost every anti-austerity pledge, Tsipras swore he never would again and that the coalition of his Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) would not accept what he called “illogical” demands by the lenders.

He warned all sides to “be more careful towards a country that has been pillaged and people who have made, and are continuing to make, so many sacrifices in the name of Europe,” Reuters reported.

That came after the two sides again said they’d made progress in talks, mirroring previous statements which still haven’t materialized but as the government desperately needs to finish the review to get release of more monies to stave off any prospect of default and jeopardizing the Eurozone.

“(The review) will be completed, and it will be completed positively, without concessions in matters of principle,” Tsipras told a SYRIZA meeting.

The government needs money to make a 7.2-billion euro ($7.66 billion) repayment this summer – right back to the same lenders who provided the money and are making a fortune off the interest rates, especially Germany, the biggest contributor.

The Troika and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($255.4 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Greece agrees to more brutal conditions, want 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in new reforms which could further weaken Tsipras’ shaky government which has seen its popularity plummet over its surrender to the lenders.

That includes more pension cuts – there have already been 11 under a succession of goverments who all vowed to fight austerity but imposed it on the lenders’ orders.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German radio program that the bailouts would collapse without the IMF’s involvement although the Washington, D.C-based agency wants to be paid in full while insisting the Troika take hits and give debt relief to Greece.

“Yes, it’s on a shaky ground, in the sense that we don’t see how the International Monetary Fund could manage this problem … No country has managed (to implement) bigger steps to improve competitiveness than Greece,” Juncker told Reuters.

NO BACKING DOWN

“We are ready to discuss anything within the framework of the (bailout) agreement and within reason, but not things beyond the framework of the agreement and beyond reason,] Tsipras said.

“We will not discuss demands which are not backed up by logic and by numbers,” he said. Tsipras took the third bailout after vowing he never would, but that has also led to capital controls over the banks which remain in place

Tsipras accused the IMF of being “cowardly,” and of coming up with “new demands for Greece; absurd, imaginary unreal, it doesn’t matter, as long as it is made to look like Greece is to blame… for the already agreed decision of the Fund to not finance the third Greek bailout.”

Despite the bailouts and austerity, Greece’s debt keeps soaring and is on a course to reach 275 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2060 from nearly 180 percent now, a cycle analysts said is unsustainable.

“I don’t know if [the review] will be completed with the IMF having a central funding role, or a different role, but the review will be completed because Europe cannot afford to play games,” Tsipras said.

The IMF’s stance is “problematic” and its demands “unreasonable,” Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou said earlier.

The government’s aim, she said, is to wrap up the pending bailout review as soon as possible so that Greece can join the ECB’s Quantitative Easing (QE) program and “consolidate the trend of improvement seen in the Greek economy this past year.”

“For our part, we have already implemented nearly 80 percent of the prior actions. Only labor reform is still pending precisely because of this disagreement,” Achtsioglou said.

Her priority, she said, “is to put a brake on the autocratic practices of employers, which have intensified recently, mainly as a result of the disintegration of the institutional framework of labor relations in the 2010-2014 period.”

She said the government would bring back collective bargaining for workers although it’s being pressed to simultaneously dilute their rights.

She said this would “provide workers with a safety net and create the conditions for healthy competition between businesses,” Kathimerini said.

She said that collective contracts are an effective way of curbing illegal practices and would ultimately benefit the social security system by ensuring an inflow of resources to cash-strapped funds and “creating a sense of normality in the economy.”