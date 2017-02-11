Tsipras Asks Merkel to Prevent Schauble from “Playing With the Fire”

ATHENS. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday to prevent German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble from attacking Greece over its implementation of the bailout program’s requirements.

Mr. Tsipras warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to “stop playing with fire” in the handling of his country’s debt.

Mr Tsipras told a meeting of his Syriza party that he remained confident a solution over repayments would be found despite growing fears of a fresh crisis that could threaten the sustainability of the Eurozone.

Mr Tsipras called on the IMF to “revise its forecast” and called for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to “encourage her finance minister [Wolfgang Schaeuble] to end his permanent aggressiveness” towards Greece and “stop playing with fire”.

He said: “The IMF is playing a game of poker by dragging things aside because it does not want to blame the intransigence of the German minister.”

He added that he believed the country’s bailout review would end well. “[The review] will be completed, and it will be completed positively, without concessions in matters of principle,” Tsipras said.

“We are ready to discuss anything within the framework of the [bailout] agreement and within reason, but not things beyond the framework of the agreement and beyond reason.

“We will not discuss demands which are not backed up by logic and by numbers.”