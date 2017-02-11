Career-High 41 points for “Greek Freak” Giannis (video)

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 41 points, becoming the first Buck to have 40 points in a game since Brandon Jennings scored 55 points against Golden State on 11/14/09. This was Antetokounmpo’s first 40-point game of his career and 12th 30-point game of the season.

Nick Young scored 26 points to help Los Angeles overcome a career-high 41 points by Antetokounmpo and withstand a furious late rally to beat Milwaukee, Friday night.

Tonight's best plays from #Giannis​ as he finished with a career high 41 points to go with 8r/6a/2s/3b against the Lakers​!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/x1rMr3W2Ch — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2017

Young connected on his first eight shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Lou Williams added 21 points for the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo made a career-high 18 free throws on a career-high 21 attempts. His 18 free throws made is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history, while his 21 free-throw attempts are tied for seventh most.

Antetokounmpo added eight rebounds and six assists for his eighth game this season with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is second in the Eastern Conference behind LeBron James who has 11 such games.