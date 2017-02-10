Olympiacos keeps winning, downs Zalgiris (video)

Olympiacos Piraeus continued its winning run at home and widened its margin as one of the top three teams in the league after pulling away late and beating Zalgiris Kaunas 73-64 at Peace and Friendship Stadium on Friday night. It was the 11th win in the last 13 games for the Reds and their seventh straight home win, which improved the team to the league’s second-best record, 16-6. Zalgiris dropped to 9-13 on the season. Olympiacos never had a lead bigger than 4 points until the fourth quarter, and behind Matt Lojeski and key baskets from Georgios Printezis and Vassilis Spanoulis, opened an unsurmountable 10-point margin with 80 seconds to go. Printezis finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way. Lojeski scored 12, and Spanoulis had 11 points in victory. Lukas Lekavicius scored 11 for Zalgiris and Paulius Jankunas added 10 in defeat.

The teams traded punches from the start. Printezis scored 10 consecutive points for Olympiacos, before Erick Green hit a triple to give the hosts a 19-15 edge. But Lukas Lekavicius tied it before the end of the first quarter, making it 19-19. In the second Brock Motum hit a three to help give Zalgiris a 21-25 advantage. Waters hit 3 consecutive long jumpers for the hosts, but Zalgiris stayed in front thanks to floaters by Lekavicius on the other end to keep Zalgiris ahead. Lojeski hit a tough three for Olympiacos, and Spanoulis banked in a long triple at the halftime buzzer to tie it at 35-35 at halftime. After the break, triples from Leo Westermann and Lekavicius helped give Zalgiris a 41-45 lead, but Olympiacos replied with an 11-2 run, sparked with back-to-back threes from Printezis and Spanoulis, but Lekavicius dished one of his 5 assists for a Jankunas dunk, and then beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to make it 56-54 going into the final quarter. In the fourth, Lojeski scored 7 consecutive points, including a corner three to open a 64-57 advantage. Zalgiris kept fighting, but Printezis scored inside, Khem Birch had a tip-in, and Spanoulis drained a long three-pointer to make it 71-61 with 1:20 to go and wrap up the victory.

Source: Euroleague