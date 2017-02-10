Eurostat: Minimum wage 684 euros in Greece

ATHENS. The minimum wage in Greece was 684 euros as of January 1, 2017, Eurostat said on Friday. In an announcement, the EU executive’s statistics service, said that 22 out of the EU 28 member states have national minimum wages (with the exception of Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden).

Eurostat said that compared with 2008, national minimum wages grew in all member-states except for Greece where the minimum wage fell 14 pct. In the period 2008-2017, minimum wages doubled in Bulgaria (109 pct) and Romania (99 pct), while significant increases were recorded in Slovakia (80 pct), Estonia (69 pct), Latvia (65 pct) and Lithuania (64 pct).

The 22 EU Member States that have national minimum wages can be divided into three main groups based on the level in euro.

In January 2017, 10 Member States, located in the east of the EU, had minimum wages below 500 euros per month: Bulgaria (235), Romania (275), Latvia and Lithuania (both 380), the Czech Republic (407).

In five other Member States, located in the south, minimum wages were between 500 and 1,000 per month: Portugal (650), Greece (684), Malta (736), Slovenia (805) and Spain (826).

In the remaining seven Member States, all located in the west and north of the EU, minimum wages were well above 1,000 per month: the United Kingdom (1,397), France (1,480), Germany (1,498), Belgium (1,532), the Netherlands (1,552), Ireland (1,563) and Luxembourg (1,999).

For comparison, the federal minimum wage in the United States was 1,192 per month in January 2017.

Across the 22 Member States concerned, minimum wages range from less than 300 euros per month in both Bulgaria (235) and Romania (275) to just below 2,000 euros a month in Luxembourg (1,999).