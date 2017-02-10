Greek restaurant “Meraki” vandalized at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS. A Greek restaurant, Meraki Greek Grill, vandalizes after opening day at Las Vegas forcing the owners to to close it on Thursday. Fortunately, nobody was inside, and damage was minor.

Greek-American Nikos Georgousis and Jerry Goumroian the own the restaurant and after a soft opening on Wednesday, owners report the space on Rainbow Boulevard at Tropicana Avenue was broken into and vandalized that night.

“The important thing here is nobody was hurt and we will be up and running in no time. They took things that can be easily replaced and fixed so that’s not a problem either. It’s worth noting though, that this guy is not only an a…ole but an idiot. Instead of going for our beautiful imported olive oil, Greek Feta cheese , Real greek yogurt or Nikos baklava recipe (which was left on the table), he took our cash drawer with no money in it. It’s obvious to me he was an amateur and will stay hungry for dinner tonight”, Mr. Goumroian posted on Facebook.

Mr. Georgousis, who ran the kitchen of The Cosmopolitan’s Estiatorio Milos, and Mr. Goumroian, who has cooked at Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare, Restaurant Guy Savoy, RM Seafood and off-Strip venues The Fat Greek and The Great Greek, will reopen the restaurant today (Friday) at 11 a.m., Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Read Mr. Goumroian’s full comment on Facebook:

“On behalf of myself and the entire Meráki Las Vegas family, I want to take a second and thank everyone for the incredible love and support throughout this journey of building Meráki. I’m truly blessed to have friends and family of this caliber. Just a quick update to answer some questions….our soft opening was yesterday and was a huge success and I can’t thank everyone enough for that…but this morning I was woken up to a phone call that said we were broken into and vandalized.

So we will be closed today to clean up and regroup to get it open tomorrow morning. The important thing here is nobody was hurt and we will be up and running in no time. They took things that can be easily replaced and fixed so that’s not a problem either. It’s worth noting though, that this guy is not only an a…ole but an idiot. Instead of going for our beautiful imported olive oil, Greek Feta cheese , Real greek yogurt or Nikos baklava recipe (which was left on the table), he took our cash drawer with no money in it. It’s obvious to me he was an amateur and will stay hungry for dinner tonight. Again I thank everyone for the love and support and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will be back at it tomorrow morning and resume normal business hours . We hope to see you soon, and yes we do have the best baklava in Vegas.”