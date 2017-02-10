Defiant SYRIZA Ready to Deal With Creditors to Quell Uncertainty

ATHENS – Greece’s embattled government is reportedly ready to make concessions to get creditors to unlock more monies from an 86-billion euro ($91.52 billion) third bailout.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was said going to meet representatives from the creditors and meet Eurozone officials in Brussels Feb. 10 to break a deadlock in stalled negotiations that have gone on for more than 18 months over demands for more austerity.

Creditors are preparing a final proposal for Greek authorities adopting fiscal measures equal to about 2 percent of Gross Domestic Product, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The government has been floundering over what to do as dissension has grown within SYRIZA over Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity promises and continually surrendering to the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund.

SYRIZA officials and lawmakers are contradicting each other at the same time over what to do about it.

Despite widespread speculation that the government is prepared to lower the tax-free threshold, Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou insisted, in comments to the Wall Street Journal Feb. 9, that authorities would do no such thing.

Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis told the TVXS news website that the government would not accept any measures beyond those agreed in 2015 and 2016.

But SYRIZA MP, Dimitris Vettas said the government should consider contingency measures, in line with creditors’ demands rather than risking increasing uncertainty.

“We could vote for an agreement with light contingency measures, measures that would be offset so that society does not suffer,” Vettas told ANT1 TV, noting that the key goal was “for the review to finish and for us to move forward” and end the deadlock.

Anxiety is growing with the newspaper saying Greek banks have been bombarded with questions by worried depositors and a trend in savings returning to banks has reversed, already falling 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) since the beginning of the year.

Bank sources told the paper that unless the bailout review is completed swiftly and renewed speculation about a possible Greek exit from Eurozone snuffed that capital controls, eased slightly since being imposed in July, 2015, would be tightened up again.

European Stability Mechanism chief, Klaus Regling, said in an article in the Financial Times that the solution for Greece is reforms, not the short-term debt relief the Eurozone officials were ready go grant.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said, however, that Greece needs debt relief – from Europe and not from the IMF which wants all its money – but that everything hinges on Tsipras imposing more austerity, which has already sent his popularity plummeting.