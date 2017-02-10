Tsipras Vows New War On Corruption, Blames Others

ATHENS – Failing to cut corruption in Greece, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras said he’ll do so yet.

Tsipras, who disputed reports from Transparency International that corruption has worsened during his two years in power, said only his coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks has the “moral high ground” to win the fight.

Responding to a question in Parliament by Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the faltering centrist To Potami party, Tsipras said corruption was the fault of previous governments after the end of the 1967-74 military dictatorship.

Tsipras said he will fight corruption again and would take the “political cost” and “ferocious attacks” from rivals who said he won’t do anything about it.