Greek Prosecutor Probing Self-Declared Trillionaire’s Claims

ATHENS – A man who said he’s a trillionaire and can pay off the country’s debt and that of all Greeks is being investigated for using the claims to get people to pay to join his group.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis on Feb. 10 told lawmakers a prosecutor is looking through four cases against Artemis Sorras who has attracted thousands of paying followers.

Sorras said he could personally pay off Greece’s more than 347 billion euros ($371 billion) debt and that of all Greeks but hasn’t yet.

Some reportedly have told tax officials to have him pay their debts but there’s no reports he’s done that while pocketing their fees for backing him.

Kontonis didn’t say if Sorras is being charged with operating a scam. Kontonis said he was responding to criticism the government hasn’t looked into his claims that he made $115 trillion from from inventing a fuel that would take spaceships to Mars and selling it to the U.S. government which has a Gross Domestic Product of $16.7 trillion.

Sorras set up a group called Convention of Greeks and said he has a trust fund of $600 billion although the Bank of Greece said he doesn’t and that he’s a fraud. That amount is far more than Greece’s Gross Domestic Product of $242 billion.

Kontonis added that the Supreme Court prosecutor’s office has overturned a decision by a lower court acquitting Sorras of charges of disseminating false information.