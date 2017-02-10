Moody’s Says Greek Economy Still Risky Business

Greece is rated as “credit negative” by the Moody’s agency at the same time the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said it’s bringing a recovery.

Despite SYRIZA’s optimism, Moody’s said there are too many risks for investors, undercutting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ hope to lure businesses at the same time he reneged on campaign promises and unleashed an avalanche of tax hikes.

Greece has been locked for more than 18 months in tough negotiations with the country’s international creditors over the lenders’ demands for more harsh austerity measures that Tsipras is desperately trying to avoid after breaking his promises to protect Greeks.

His party has fallen far behind the former ruling New Democracy in polls as the Conservatives are pushing for snap elections, but Moody’s said that would bring no relief to Greeks because the math is against any government.

The risk of a Greek default is increasing and the time for decisions dwindling due to upcoming national elections in Europe, Moody’s added.