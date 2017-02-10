SYRIZA Minister Wants to Hear Greeks’ Gripes

ATHENS – Greece’s State Minister Alekos Flambouraris, who said Greeks aren’t going through trash bins for food anymore, said he wants to hear their pet peeves.

With more than 1.1 million people out of work, sky-high poverty and crushing austerity measures wrecking the quality of life for many in Greece, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said at least they aren’t hungry, despite the presence of soup kitchens for the poor.

Flambouraris said citizens can report the daily problems they encounter when dealing with the state or public organizations, a bureaucracy with a notorious reputation for inefficiency and corruption.

Citizens who have a gripe to share can do so by logging on to www.kathimerinotita.gov.gr and filling in a form.

“Solving problems will be our main concern,” said Flambouraris, who claimed that the project’s goal is to “improve the quality of life.”

He didn’t mention there is already an Ombudsman charged with the same task.