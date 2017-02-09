Clinton’s son-in-law closed hedge fund, having lost big by betting on Greece

WASHINGTON. Marc Mezvinsky, Hillary Clinton’s son-in-law, who has heavily invested in a hedge fund centered on Greek bonds, shuttered his hedge fund shortly after the election, according to a “Bloomberg” report.

“Eaglevale, based in New York, is in the process of returning money to clients, said the person who asked not to be named because the firm is private”, “Bloomberg” reported.

Before the election day, released emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server revealed that in 2012, while still Secretary of State, she shared classified information about how Germany viewed the prospects for a Greek bailout, as her son-in-law, Marc Mezvinsky, heavily invested in a hedge fund centered on Greek bonds, Fox News has reported at the time.

Mezvinski established a $325 million offshore fund under Eaglevale Partners in 2012 through a special arrangement with Goldman Sachs, as Fox News has reported at the time. Clinton has made speeches for Goldman Sachs for fees totaling $675,000 and has been under pressure during her election campaign to release the transcripts of those speeches.