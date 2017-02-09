A Winter Favorite: Youvarlakia Avgolemono

In the winter months, heartier recipes are always a welcome treat. As we near apokries, this is the time to enjoy those meat-based dishes. A favorite in the winter is youvaralakia avgolemono (meatball-egg lemon soup).

Youvarlakia Angolemono

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, grated

1/4 cup white rice

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh dill or mint, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

All purpose, unbleached flour

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

5 cups beef or chicken stock or water

2 tablespoons butter

2 large eggs

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the ground beef, grated onion, rice, parsley, dill or mint, the oil, salt, and pepper. Roll into small meatballs, sprinkle with a little flour, and set aside. In a large, deep pot or dutch oven, bring the stock or water and the butter to a boil over medium high heat. Add the meatballs, cover the pot, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Beat the eggs in a medium mixing bowl, add the lemon juice, and continue beating. Add a ladleful of the soup (liquid only) to the egg-lemon mixture and continue beating. Pour the egg-lemon mixture into the soup pot, stir vigorously, and remove from heat. Serve the youvarlakia avgolemono immediately with slices of fresh-baked bread and feta cheese.