A Winter Favorite: Youvarlakia Avgolemono

In the winter months, heartier recipes are always a welcome treat. As we near apokries, this is the time to enjoy those meat-based dishes. A favorite in the winter is youvaralakia avgolemono (meatball-egg lemon soup).
Youvarlakia Angolemono
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 small onion, grated
- 1/4 cup white rice
- 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill or mint, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt
- All purpose, unbleached flour
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 5 cups beef or chicken stock or water
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the ground beef, grated onion, rice, parsley, dill or mint, the oil, salt, and pepper. Roll into small meatballs, sprinkle with a little flour, and set aside. In a large, deep pot or dutch oven, bring the stock or water and the butter to a boil over medium high heat. Add the meatballs, cover the pot, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Beat the eggs in a medium mixing bowl, add the lemon juice, and continue beating. Add a ladleful of the soup (liquid only) to the egg-lemon mixture and continue beating. Pour the egg-lemon mixture into the soup pot, stir vigorously, and remove from heat. Serve the youvarlakia avgolemono immediately with slices of fresh-baked bread and feta cheese.