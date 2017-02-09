A Winter Favorite: Youvarlakia Avgolemono

Youvarlakia avgolemono. Photo by Biso (Own work) [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)], via Wikimedia Commons

In the winter months, heartier recipes are always a welcome treat. As we near apokries, this is the time to enjoy those meat-based dishes. A favorite in the winter is youvaralakia avgolemono (meatball-egg lemon soup).

Youvarlakia Angolemono

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 1/4 cup white rice
  • 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill or mint, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt
  • All purpose, unbleached flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 5 cups beef or chicken stock or water
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the ground beef, grated onion, rice, parsley, dill or mint, the oil, salt, and pepper. Roll into small meatballs, sprinkle with a little flour, and set aside. In a large, deep pot or dutch oven, bring the stock or water and the butter to a boil over medium high heat. Add the meatballs, cover the pot, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Beat the eggs in a medium mixing bowl, add the lemon juice, and continue beating. Add a ladleful of the soup (liquid only) to the egg-lemon mixture and continue beating. Pour the egg-lemon mixture into the soup pot, stir vigorously, and remove from heat. Serve the youvarlakia avgolemono immediately with slices of fresh-baked bread and feta cheese.

