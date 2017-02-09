EU and US “Not on the Same Page” in Trump Era, Avramopoulos Says

NEW YORK – Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European Commissioner on Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, talked to “CNN” about EU relations with the new Trump administration and expressed the opinion that EU and USA are not “on the same page for the moment”, but this is going to change.

Mr. Avramopoulos met in Washington with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani.

D.A. All meetings (with US administration officials, John Kelly, Rudy Guiliani, Michael Flynn) were very positive, very friendly and very constructive.

If you want to convey a message is that we really want to continue working together in the future in the field of migration and security, because both issues are of global dimensions.

EU and USA will continue working together as it was the case in the past. We are confronting with the same challenges and we have to work together. EU and US relations have their roots in our history and we will work together in the spirit of solidarity and friendship.

When it comes to refugees the US administration is heading to the other direction than EU. How are you going to bring the US on board?

D.A. It is not only a noble word. It has to do with the reality. Today, more than 2 hundred millions people around the world are migrants and approximately 600 millions people are refugees. So, it is a global issue. And in Europe we have to be very frank, very clear. We have been taking by surprise in the beginning but now we are better prepared.

And during this period we work together with the American authorities in order to copy, to adopt the same best practises that USA have been using during the last at least 100 years. It’s a nation with great experience of migration.

But, the situation is very complicated right now, we need this international cooperation and we shall keep working on that.

Last year, here in New York, a very important gathering took place and leaders from all around the world they gathered here and they articulated somehow the same political word and they show the determination to work together.

It’s a global issue and the main two stakeholders is the European Union and the United States.

What concerns remains to you when it comes to US Policy on refugees and migrants because it doesn’t seem you are on the same page?

D.A. We are not on the same page for the moment. I think the situation is going to be much clearer in the near future.

I represent the European Commission and the European Commission has a very clear policy on migration based on values and principles and this is what we are trying to do right now. To address this issue in a responsible way with full respect to international law and the principles upon this law is based.

I understand, sometimes, governments have different points of view and many governments are addressing their domestic political and electorate audience. But the European Commission is somehow shaping the line for the other member-states to follow and so far we are doing well.

Yes, we are far away from saying that this situation is perfect. We are lacking behind as far as relocation is concerned, for instance. And there we have a problem because we try to convince everybody to be part of this relocation and resettlement scheme and everybody should show more solidarity. And this term, solidarity, is not a noble word; it is a legal, a binding, a legal principle explicitly stipulated in the founding treaties of our Union.